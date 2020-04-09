Cloverdale Foods to receive property tax exemption to expand facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan meat processor Cloverdale Foods will be getting a property tax break as it invests up to $20 million in building expansions.

City commissioners on Tuesday approved for Cloverdale to be exempt from paying an estimated $71,311 annually, which will total $356,555 over five years, according to projections city staff included in the proposal. The construction of the company’s planned warehouse, plant and office additions are estimated to cost a total of $5.4 million, according to Ellen Huber, the city's business development director. Other costs include utility upgrades, equipment and site improvements, Huber told the Tribune.

The company paid a total of $84,969 in property taxes in 2019, according to the city website.

“The business that we’re in requires mouths. We feed people, and so we have to begin to look more outward especially in places that have higher densities,” Cloverdale President and CEO Scott Russell said about the planned expansion.

In return for a tax break, the project will create dozens of jobs and increase households in the community, according to Cloverdale. Russell during his presentation on Tuesday discussed how workers from abroad have made up a significant part of his company's workforce.