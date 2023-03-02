The city of Bismarck is seeking help from businesses and organizations in spreading the word about an initiative aimed at addressing some of the root causes of crisis homelessness.

The city launched the public-private Better Bismarck campaign last year to help address addiction and mental health issues that can lead to homelessness. The city will match text-to-give-donations dollar-for-dollar using up to $17,396 it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

“Up to this point the Better Bismarck campaign has received about $13,000 in donations. Our goal with the next phase of this project is to engage local businesses to make this campaign more visible in the community,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.

An online toolkit that can be downloaded at https://bismarcknd.gov/2091/Better-Bismarck will assist community partners with marketing and promotion of the campaign. It contains a table topper with a QR code link to the Better Bismarck donation page, as well as a summary of the program. Fundraising ideas businesses could implement with their staff also are included.

“This toolkit puts the ball in the court of our community and gives them options for how we can make a Better Bismarck,” Moch said.

People wishing to contribute can text “BetterBis” to 801801, or go to https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.

The application period for organizations seeking to receive funds through the effort will open April 1 and close May 1. Funds will be awarded on June 1.