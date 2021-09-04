 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City provides River Road traffic update
0 Comments

City provides River Road traffic update

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

River Road between Keelboat Park, Riverboat Landing and Fraine Barracks Road will be closed to through traffic for 14 days starting Tuesday for roadway repairs, according to Bismarck's Engineering Department.

The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the north using Burnt Boat Drive.

The closure will be in place until Sept. 22. No detour routes will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

The construction work includes pavement rehabilitation and slope stability improvements north of the Grant Marsh Bridge, Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell said previously.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tribal Chairman Mark Fox on legislative redistricting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News