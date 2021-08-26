City provides River Road traffic update

River Road between Burnt Boat Drive and Fraine Barracks Road will be reopened to through traffic Friday.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, River Road will be closed to through traffic between the Riverboat Landing and Fraine Barracks Road for 14 days for roadway repairs. The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the north using Burnt Boat Drive.

The closure will be in place until Sept. 22. No detour routes will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

The construction work includes pavement rehabilitation and slope stability improvements north of the Grant Marsh Bridge, Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell said previously.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

