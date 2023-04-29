Bismarck's Ash Coulee Drive between Tyler Parkway and Valley Drive will be closed to through traffic starting at 9 a.m. Monday, as work continues on the summerlong $18.9 million reconstruction project.

The intersection of Ash Coulee Drive and Valley Drive will remain open. No pedestrian access or crossings will be maintained during the closure. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes. Closure details:

The detour route will be Washington Street to 57th Avenue Northwest to Tyler Parkway.

Access to Horizon Middle School will be maintained from Ash Coulee Drive to Washington Street.

Access to Elk Ridge Elementary School will be maintained by the detour route.

Access to Ash Coulee Place will be maintained from Amberglow Drive.

Access to Cornice Loop, Butte Drive, 1306 Ash Coulee Drive, 1240 Ash Coulee Drive and 1433 Ash Coulee Drive will be maintained from Cornice Drive.

More information about the project is at bit.ly/3HoanJo. The city also is sharing additional information on its social media pages.