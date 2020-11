City offices will be closed in Bismarck and Mandan on Wednesday for the Veterans Day holiday.

There will be garbage collection in both cities that day, and both city landfills will be open.

Bismarck landfill weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Mandan hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

