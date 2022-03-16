City of Lincoln to be audited by state

The North Dakota Auditor's Office is asking the city of Lincoln to open its books after some residents petitioned the department.

The office received an audit request petition with 217 signatures, more than the 150 required by law.

Lincoln is a growing bedroom community just southeast of Bismarck. It's unclear which resident started the petition and why. The list of names on the petition is confidential under state law, as is the audit request itself, Auditor's Office spokesperson Emily Dalzell said.

Lincoln is behind on its annual audits, according to Mayor Gerarld Wise. He said the city for years has been trying to find companies to audit it or have the state do it. One company began an audit in 2016 but never completed it. The city was set to be audited by a private firm this month after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said. That firm was supposed to begin work last fall, and Wise called the process to try to have the city audited "a frustrating ordeal."

Wise said the city council is "excited" for the audit. He added that he thinks it's nice that residents are interested in the city's finances.

"It's their money," Wise said. "They want to know where it's being spent."

The mayor said he's curious to know the results of the audit and that he doesn't think there's been a mishandling of funds.

He added that the auditor's office has provided the city with a list of things it needs for the audit.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.