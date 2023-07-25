The city of Bismarck has announced road work that begins Thursday.

Washington Street between Expressway and Bowen Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Contractors will be milling and paving the roadway. The closure will be in place for about three weeks. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. No detour will be in place, and motorists can expect delays.

Coleman Street between 43rd Avenue and Nelson Drive will be closed to through traffic. Contractors will be doing drainage work. The closure will be in place for about three weeks. Access to local businesses will be maintained from 43rd Avenue. Access to local residences will be maintained from the south. No detour will be in place.