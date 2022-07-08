City of Bismarck provides road construction updates

The city of Bismarck has announced more road construction updates.

Pavement repairs will begin on Bismarck's Broadway Avenue between Fourth Street and Fifth Street at 6 a.m. Monday, and the area will be closed to traffic in both directions. The work is expected to last three weeks. No detour routes will be provided. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area.

Starting at 7 a.m., Broadway from 11th Street through 13th Street will be closed to traffic for water main work. Twelfth Street will be closed from Main Avenue to Rosser Avenue. No parking will be allowed on Broadway within the closure, which will be in place for about two weeks. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. No detour will be in place. Motorists can expect congestion and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Main Avenue will be reduced to one lane eastbound from Airport Road to 600 feet east of Airport Road, for concrete work. The southernmost eastbound lane of Main will be closed to traffic. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained. The closure will be in place until the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Fourth Street between Broadway Avenue and Thayer Avenue will reopen to traffic on Monday.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.