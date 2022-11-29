City-led initiative takes aim at homelessness; United Way shelter still in need

The city of Bismarck has launched a fundraising campaign seeking to address behavioral health issues that can lead to homelessness.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit operator of the city's lone emergency homeless shelter hopes that the annual Giving Tuesday this week will push fundraising to a level where the shelter can be open 24 hours a day again, rather than just at night. Giving Tuesday, five days after Thanksgiving, is a movement promoted by a nonprofit group of the same name that puts a focus on generosity.

"We still need help," Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo said.

The "Better Bismarck" campaign "will serve as a way for Bismarck to address some of the root causes of crisis homelessness: addiction and mental health," the city said in a statement, adding that meetings have been held with several agencies and businesses and that the effort is "a collaboration with community partners."

It grew from an idea by the Downtown Business Association of Bismarck.

"From the discussions with the business side of the community, they wanted the funding to focus on the items that seem to cause crisis homelessness that we see on the streets," Mayor Mike Schmitz said in a statement to the Tribune. "Those stem from addiction and mental health."

Downtowners Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog said the group unsuccessfully applied for a competitive grant from the BisMan Community Foundation in 2019 to launch an effort that would direct dollars to services benefiting people in need. The idea was shelved when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 but was resurrected when the city approached the association this year. The city had supported the group's grant application request three years ago, Herzog said.

"We'll definitely be promoting ('Better Bismarck') through our channels and our businesses," she said.

The United Way views the effort as a positive longer-term step, but the nonprofit also has a more immediate need -- operating its shelter during daytime hours, which it stopped doing after losing out last summer on city money it had counted on for that purpose.

The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care "Point in Time" count last January estimated 158 homeless people in the Bismarck-Mandan area -- 120 sheltered and 38 unsheltered, according to Program Coordinator Shawnel Willer. The metro area has already experienced one blizzard this season -- a record-setter on Nov. 10 that dropped up to 2 feet of snow.

"It's only going to get colder, and there is nowhere open in the daytime," Gullo said. "It's tragic that the homeless in our community have nowhere to go."

'Better Bismarck'

The city has tapped Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch to lead the "Better Bismarck" campaign. The City Commission has approved using up to $17,396 it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors as match funding. The city will match private donations dollar for dollar, according to spokesman Kalen Ost.

People can text “BetterBis” to 801801. The donor will receive a text with a link to the donation page to make a tax-deductible donation. People also can donate at https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.

"The text-to-give campaign involves more of the impacts of addiction and mental health to the draws on police, medical and citizen resources as well as on businesses so we could use the opioid settlement as a match," Schmitz told the Tribune.

The Big Boy restaurant is one business that's participating, posting signs encouraging people to donate. Owner Chad Wachter in a statement provided by the city said the effort to improve services for the homeless "is a solid first step in addressing what seems to be an overwhelming issue, but I am confident we can do better as a community.”

The campaign will be evaluated in January.

“This is a six-week pilot program to assess if residents are seeking an alternative way to support individuals who are homeless and experiencing behavioral health issues,” Schmitz said in the city statement. “The plan is to close this pilot the first week of January, extend the grant opportunity to local organizations serving homeless, and distribute half of the funds during the first half of the year.”

The money will go toward local nonprofits that provide services for homeless people with behavioral health issues. The process will be announced later.

"Better Bismarck" could be a potential funding source for the under-development Center of Opportunity, a partnership of MSA United Way and Community Works North Dakota, according to Gullo. The $3.2 million facility expected to open in January will house not only the shelter but space for onsite mental health, trauma and addiction services.

"We help a lot of people who are in recovery, and people that want treatment and linkages to services, so absolutely it would be a great fit," Gullo said.

Shelter in need

But not everyone who is homeless suffers from addiction, she said.

"The majority of homeless people both locally and nationwide are homeless just one time because they have had a major life crisis such as the loss of a spouse, a medical emergency, job loss or other traumatic incident," Gullo said.

United Way has been operating a shelter since the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House men’s shelter closed in October 2017.

The City Commission this past August voted 4-1 against giving United Way $250,000 to help with operational costs, after an apparent communications failure. Commissioners said United Way asked for the money after the deadline had passed to request the funding be delivered. United Way noted that commissioners had previously approved the spending, and the nonprofit said it wasn't aware of any deadline to request the money be paid out.

The shelter went from being open 24 hours to just overnight hours -- 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. -- because of the lost city funding, according to Gullo. United Way has been trying to raise money from other sources to reopen the shelter during the day. To add daytime staff would cost $20,000 per month.

"In order to reopen 24/7, we're about a third of the way (with fundraising) for year-round, but we're first prioritizing for the winter months," Gullo said.

The nonprofit needs $80,000 to do that and is counting on Giving Tuesday to put fundraising over the top.

"As soon as we have the funds, we have a plan to get the homeless off of the streets and out of the cold during these frigid and often deadly winter days," Gullo said.

More information on the shelter, its fundraising and the Center for Opportunity is at bit.ly/3Er0Sqw and https://www.msaunitedway.org/givingtuesday-1.