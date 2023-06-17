Night paving operations on East Bismarck Expressway will begin Sunday and continue through the week.

Work will occur nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. between Burlington Drive near the Rock Island Walmart to just north of Main Street at Rosser Avenue, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers during those times should expect reduced speed limits, uneven lanes and one lane of traffic in each direction.

Meanwhile, River Road will be closed to through traffic from Burnt Boat Drive to the south end of Burnt Creek Loop beginning Monday for roadway repairs, according to the Burleigh County Highway Department.

River Road will be completely closed south of 3939 River Road and north of 3800 River Road. The work is projected to take about two weeks. No detour will be provided. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes. Access to residential and business properties will be maintained.

Separately, Bismarck's Avenue C between 12th Street and 15th Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day Friday for water main work, according to the city. No detour will be in place. Access to local residences will be maintained.

Divide Avenue between Schafer Street and College Drive will be closed to eastbound through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for concrete work. The closure will be in place through July. A detour will be in place. Eastbound traffic will be routed south on Schafer Street to College Drive to Divide Avenue.

Meanwhile, roadwork on Ninth Street between Bismarck Expressway and Front Avenue will begin Monday. The northbound far west lane will be closed at the start of construction, with other lane closures expected during the project that's anticipated to be completed later this summer.

Work taking place on Ninth Street includes improvements to retaining walls, chain-link fence, sidewalks, ramps, lighting, signals, curbs and gutters.