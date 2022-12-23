City, county offices closed Monday for Christmas

City offices in Bismarck and Mandan will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.
Garbage and recycling service will be delayed by one day all week in both cities. The landfills in both cities will be closed on Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, and on Monday. They're normally closed on Sundays.
Burleigh County and Morton County offices also are closed Monday.
South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.