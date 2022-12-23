 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City, county offices closed Monday for Christmas

  • 0
City/County Office Bldg.

City and county officials are based in the City County Building in downtown Bismarck.

 ANDY TSUBASA FIELD

City offices in Bismarck and Mandan will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Garbage and recycling service will be delayed by one day all week in both cities. The landfills in both cities will be closed on Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, and on Monday. They're normally closed on Sundays.

Burleigh County and Morton County offices also are closed Monday.

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. But the Colorado Springs, Colorado.-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its www.noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app. The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's location and delivery schedule. Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not impacted Santa's busy delivery schedule and he doesn't expect any impact this weekend.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The nutcracker's birthplace: Wold-famous wooden toy soldier dates back to late 1800s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News