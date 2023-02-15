Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowki could have conflicts of interest when he assumes the Burleigh County auditor/treasurer position in April, according to City Attorney Jannelle Combs.

Splonskowski was elected to the county post in November but plans to continue also serving as a city commissioner. The county position is a four-year term; his city commission term ends in 2024.

Splonskowski has repeatedly said that holding both positions won’t be an issue. City Commissioner Steve Marquardt in January requested a city attorney opinion on the matter.

There is no statute in the North Dakota Century Code that addresses a person holding two elected offices. The City of Bismarck Policy Manual states that each employee and city officer is responsible for performing his or her job in accordance with the highest ethical standards of business conduct.

How big of a problem a conflict of interest might be isn't known.

“We don’t know if it will impact the ability of the (city) board to function and we can’t foresee when that would happen,” Combs told city commissioners during Tuesday night's meeting. But she said in a written opinion that "Commissioner Splonskowski will have a fiduciary duty to both entities therefore creating a potential conflict of interest."

The city and county work together on several projects -- such as the public health building -- that could force Splonskowski to recuse himself from voting due to fiduciary duties to both the city and county. If he were to recuse himself from an issue, he would need to do it in both his city and county roles, according to Combs' opinion, which notes the potential for "a significant number of recusals."

Commissioner Anne Cleary during Tuesday's meeting said she thought "It's almost more of an issue on the county’s end where he’s one auditor,” as opposed to one of five votes on the City Commission. “They're going to run into a roadblock a lot quicker.”

But Combs noted in her written opinion that "Recusals become increasingly problematic if there is a 2-2 tie vote, thus hindering efficiency and effectiveness of the commission."

Splonskowski noted that the county auditor does not vote at county meetings.

“(Not voting) is something that will alleviate a lot of these potential situations,” he said.

Combs said in her opinion that if Splonskowski is not able to do all of his county duties, it could open up the county to a lawsuit.

"Holding an office while knowing one will not be able to fulfill major obligations of said office could be considered misuse of taxpayer dollars," she wrote.

The city and county recently approved the creation of a special committee dedicated to improving communication. The Bismarck-Burleigh Commissions Committee will be composed of the Bismarck mayor and city administrator, and the county commission chair and county auditor.

The joint committee will convene for the first time Friday; it will be decided at that meeting if the county auditor will have voting powers, according to Splonskowski.

Splonskowski said he has requested an official conflict of interest opinion from Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer. He told the commissioners that he even asked the secretary of state if the positions were compatible.

"Everything that I could find at the time and according to everybody was that they are compatible," Splonskowski said.