City announces 26th Street closure

Bismarck's 26th Street from Main Avenue through Broadway Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday, for work on the railroad tracks across 26th Street.
The closure will be in place through the end of the day Wednesday, according to the city. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.
No detour will be in place, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. The city's suggested alternate route is Broadway Avenue to 24th Street to Main Avenue, or Main to 24th to Broadway.