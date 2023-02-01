Cities, counties waiting on help after costly start to snow season; bill would provide up to $30M in aid

Cities and counties around North Dakota are on the verge of catching a break after a tough start to the winter snow season.

Local governments have been spread thin for weeks as they try to catch up with snow removal after a three-month stretch that saw three blizzards. Lawmakers in Bismarck and in Washington, D.C., are now working to get them help.

The effort includes Senate Bill 2183, which would provide up to $30 million in emergency snow removal grants to cities, counties, townships and tribal governments.

“(It) would be a great help,” Bismarck Public Works Director Steve Salwei said.

Local governments would need to show that their cost of snow removal from October through December exceeded 200% of the average cost of snow removal over the past five years to get aid under the bill, should it pass.

Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown, brought up the idea of lowering the threshold to 150% at a hearing about the legislation, but it wasn't immediately amended.

Tough early winter

Roughly 53 inches of snow fell in Burleigh County from October through December, when the norm for that period of time is 21 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Morton County received 48 inches of snow in that time span, compared to an average 17 inches.

A blizzard in November slammed Bismarck with 17.1 inches of snow, just shy of the city's all-time one-day snowfall record of 17.3 inches, according to the weather service. As much as 2 feet of snow was reported in Mandan.

Two blizzards followed in December. The first dropped 19 inches of snow over Bismarck over five days, and broke three daily precipitation records in the capital city.

The city of Bismarck spent nearly $1.5 million on snow removal from October through December. The average cost of snow removal over the past five years during that span is around $400,000.

“We have had to shift around resources,” Salwei said.

Public Works in December also hired contractors to haul snow out of the city due to the overwhelming amount.

Mandan spent $480,000 on snow removal from October through December. The city typically spends $250,000 to $300,000 for an entire winter, according to Public Works Director Mitch Bitz.

Mandan would not qualify for an emergency snow removal grant at the current 200% threshold.

Burleigh County spent nearly $1 million on snow removal from October through December, not including fuel costs. The average of the past five years for that span is $207,000.

“Burleigh County doesn't have the manpower nor the equipment to do this on our own,” Assistant County Engineer Daniel Schriock said during the bill hearing.

The county in January employed local contractors to aid in the snow removal. Costs for the contractors ranged from $25,000 to $30,000 per day -- money not included in the county budget.

Morton County "had record heavy snowfall” in November and December, Assistant Emergency Manager Joel Rostberg said at a Jan. 12 meeting at which commissioners passed an emergency declaration.

The county applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency snow assistance but did not meet the criteria because it wasn't able to spend the just-over-$100,000 it needed over a 48-hour window to qualify.

Rostberg expressed frustration with the FEMA guidelines.

“They set that 48-hour window, which is so tight," he said. "If they did it for a two- to three-week period, a lot of cities and counties would have met the federal guidelines."

Federal aid?

Gov. Doug Burgum on Dec. 9 declared a statewide disaster related to the November storm, which shut down schools, clogged roadways and knocked out power to thousands. The preliminary damage estimate was $1.7 million, according to Burgum's spokesman, Mike Nowatzki.

“The unprecedented start to the winter season has strained resources at every level of government," Burgum said during his State of the State Address last month.

A statewide disaster declaration is a necessary step toward seeking a federal disaster declaration, which Burgum submitted on Jan. 10. If it's granted it would pave the way for federal aid.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., wrote to President Joe Biden on Jan. 12 in support of the state request.