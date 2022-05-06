Child care needs focus of Bismarck session

A grassroots coalition of child care organizations and advocates from across North Dakota is holding a listening session in Bismarck on child care needs.

The event from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Ramada Inn is part of a series of listening sessions behind held by the North Dakota Child Care Action Alliance. The sessions aim to facilitate discussions involving parents, providers, child care workers and business owners.

“The economic and public health crises impacting our communities have shattered our already fragmented child care system," said alliance member Erin Laverdure, a mother of two from Stanton. "North Dakota’s families desperately need real solutions to the child care crisis, and it will require addressing the needs of both our rural and urban communities including addressing the child care desert, limiting child care costs for families, and raising wages for thousands of North Dakota child care workers."

Erin Oban, state director for the federal Rural Development agency, will attend the Bismarck session.

Go to www.ndccaa.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0