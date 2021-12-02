Chick-fil-A opens in Bismarck to heavy interest, heavy traffic

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on the west side of Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck opened to heavy interest and heavy traffic Thursday, with cars lined up on Third Street for the drive-thru at times stretching all the way south to Expressway.

The highly anticipated restaurant opened at 6:30 a.m., drawing customers from around the region.

Bismarck police, who had issued traffic guidelines Wednesday, monitored traffic flow in and out of the location outside Kirkwood Mall. Chick-fil-A paid $43 per hour per officer for police assistance in directing traffic, according to the police department.

The business is in the former Herberger’s parking lot. It was to open last spring but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Herberger's closed in 2018, when chain owner Bon-Ton Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy. That part of the mall and the parking lot area outside is being redeveloped. Other new businesses that will be opening in the same area include a Five Guys burger joint, Blaze Pizza, Pancheros Mexican Grill and Thrifty White Pharmacy.

