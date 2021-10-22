Ceremony set Sunday to honor Bismarck-based National Guard unit

The military on Sunday is formally honoring a Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard unit that served nine months in the nation's capital.

Seventy soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were deployed last November to the Washington, D.C., area. The unit flies the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the mission was to transport personnel and light cargo within what's known as the National Capital Region.

The Charlie Company soldiers began returning home in August, flying on commercial flights and on Black Hawks or driving, over the course of several weeks.

A ceremony to officially welcome home the soldiers and thank them for their service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Army Air Support Facility south of the Bismarck Airport. It is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Families will watch the ceremony online. The public also can watch the livestream at https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.

The unit has been deployed overseas twice in recent years -- to Kosovo in support of peacekeeping operations from November 2013 to December 2014, and to Iraq from October 2009 to September 2010.

