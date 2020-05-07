Century's Leingang a wanted man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andrew Leingang is a wanted man.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound all-state offensive lineman won’t start his senior year of high school at Century until fall, but he’s already fielding tons of offers from major colleges after his services.

On Wednesday, Kansas State joined the party.

“That was my first offer from a power five conference,” Leingang said. “I was a pretty surreal moment to get that offer.”

Century coach Ron Wingenbach can’t remember one of his junior players getting such offers.

“I’d have to go back and think, but that might be the first at that level," he said.

Wingenbach said a lot of schools will make offers at summer camps, but with those shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are changing some of their recruiting practices.

“That’s been a big seller for a lot of these athletes is when they attend the camp, the staff will watch and offer them on the spot,” Wingenbach said. “Obviously that’s not going to be happening to a majority of colleges.”

Schools are now making decisions based on homework rather than in-person camp performances.