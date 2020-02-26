Central Dakota Humane Society sets annual fundraiser

The Central Dakota Humane Society will hold its annual Bene-Pet fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck.

Tickets for the "Great Catsby Gala" dinner and auction are $40 if purchased by March 6, and $45 after. They can be purchased in advance online at www.cdhs.net, by calling the shelter at 701-667-2020 or by stopping at the shelter during open hours.

Bene-Pet begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner, silent and live auctions, and games of chance.

Central Dakota Humane Society 3 miles north of Mandan on Highway 1806 is a no-kill animal shelter that serves Bismarck-Mandan and the surrounding communities. It's open Tuesday through Friday from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

