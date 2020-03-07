Capital Ice Chips take silver at nationals

The Bismarck Figure Skating Club’s Capital Ice Chips returned to Bismarck last weekend after winning silver at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Providence, R.I.

The team is composed of 19 girls ages 13-18. Though the club is private, it is recognized by Bismarck public schools for lettering and has team members from all four high schools in the city.

This year marked the team’s 10th consecutive trip to nationals. Though they have placed on the podium for the past six years, they have earned silver only once before, in 2017.

