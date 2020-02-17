Capital Ice Chips synchronized skaters prepare for national competition

On many a weekday morning, when the roads are empty in the coldest part of the day, the members of the Capital Ice Chips have already been up for hours, practicing a routine they will take to the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in Providence, R.I., later this month.

“We’ve been working towards it since June,” said Becky Gallion, the team’s coach for the past 18 years. “These girls are here five to six days a week, sometimes twice a day, and they do individual training, as well.”

The Ice Chips, made up of 19 girls ages 13-18, is the most advanced team of nine in the Bismarck Figure Skating Club’s synchronized skating program.

This will be the team’s 10th consecutive trip to nationals, where the girls have placed on the podium for the past six years. In 2017, the skaters earned silver, their best finish so far.

The Ice Chips don’t face very much competition in North Dakota, but the team has been traveling more widely in the region for the past four years to face comparable teams, according to Gallion. Just in the past few months, the skaters have flown to Michigan, Minneapolis, Chicago and Kansas for various levels of competition.

“We’re kind of just at a level where that’s what we need to do,” Gallion said.