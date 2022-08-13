Cameroonian activist honored with Bismarck Humanitarian Award; public library also recognized

Geraldine Ambe believes that a Bismarck Humanitarian Award she received for her activism and community involvement should belong to the whole community, rather than bear just her name.

The Bismarck Human Relations Committee in June bestowed on her the award that recognizes people, businesses or nonprofits that exhibit leadership in the area of human rights, with a focus on promoting diversity and discouraging discrimination. The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library also was honored.

The committee credited Ambe for her human rights advocacy and said she "believes everyone is born equal, and in order to find solutions for global human rights concerns, we must work with one another and be actively involved in finding those solutions together."

The native of the African nation of Cameroon said she tries her best to give back to the city that has done so much for her.

"I felt like it was validation for the work that we've engaged in over the year," Ambe said. "It showed the youth that I work with that the work we are doing is actually accepted within the community."

Journey to Bismarck

Ambe, originally from Bamenda, Cameroon, came to the United States in 2009 after winning a green card lottery in 2007. She said she left Cameroon for better job opportunities so that she could support her family, including her then-year-old daughter she had to leave behind. Ambe said her daughter, now 14, lives with her in Bismarck.

Ambe lived in Baltimore, Maryland, for five years before getting a job offer in North Dakota. She initially thought it was a scam, as the offer was generous and she had no idea where North Dakota was. She was anxious when she first landed at the Bismarck airport.

“I walked a few steps behind the woman who picked me up from the airport because I thought she was going to kidnap me or something," Ambe said. "After six months, I fell in love with Bismarck and I decided to stay."

Ambe worked as a traveling certified nursing assistant before joining High Plains Fair Housing Center as a fair housing specialist.

She got an associate degree from United Tribes Technical College and is close to getting her bachelor's degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix.

Ambe hopes to get a master's degree in either political science or international relations. She said no matter where she gets enrolled, she plans to stay in Bismarck.

"Bismarck is my town," Ambe said. "It has been very kind to me, it gave me a place. I’m staying right here."

Community work

Ambe said for her, everything started at her church, Grace Action Chapel International in Bismarck. It was there that she started teaching traditional African dances to the church's youth group, Youth in Action, which now travels and performs with different organizations. Ambe also has taught classes with Northern Plains Dance.

"The children were not excited one bit," Ambe said of the youth group. "So one day I came in and said, 'Let's do a dance.' Most of them were born here in America, so they didn’t know anything about African culture. For me, it was a way of teaching them the culture and the Gospel at the same time. It's just exciting that people want to see them and we can give part of our culture to the community."

She said her community involvement snowballed from there: she is involved with the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission as well as the New American/Foreign Born/Immigrant Advisory Board, and has completed a number of leadership programs.

Ambe also is an activist for causes relating to the ongoing civil war in Cameroon.

She and a small group in 2016 decided to start an "online revolution in Cameroon" to speak out against what they saw as mismanagement of the government. She also is a co-founder of the Southern Cameroon's Women's Movement, which hosted fundraisers and projects for refugees or displaced women from Cameroon.

Ambe said the movement started small, with them making videos about the situation. She said it eventually grew to the point where most of the group was banned from returning to Cameroon. This is a point of pride for her and the others, as women were not taken as seriously in the country, she said. She added that Cameroon does not allow dual citizenship, which means she was stripped of her Cameroonian nationality when she became a U.S. citizen.

"That didn’t hurt me in any way," Ambe said. "I am a citizen of the best country in the world and I did what I had to do. People in my country, they can't do what I was doing online. The only way I could help them with their struggle was speaking out from a safe zone."

She said these experiences inspired her to write research papers about the conflict, to help educate more people. She has written three papers with the help of her husband.

Ambe said she is always looking for more ways to help others. For now, she is looking forward to being in another leadership program and teaching African dance classes through Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

"I can't sit down when there is struggle; if another person does not have enough, I can’t have enough," Ambe said. "When there's inequality, when I feel like there's this vacuum or gap somewhere, I can't just sit. I want to stand up and fill that gap. So activism for me is just filling that gap and standing up for people who can't speak. That's just what keeps me going."

Library honored

Bismarck's public library was nominated for its many services and welcoming atmosphere, according to the Human Relations Committee.

"The library provides equal service and a safe gathering space for the citizens of Bismarck/Burleigh County regardless of social standing, race, color, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or mental or physical disability," the committee said in a statement.

The Library Board of Trustees also recently approved a section in the library’s Public Service Policy titled "Youth Anti-Bullying Prevention." The policy “aims to protect the dignity and safety of youth served by the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. Bullying, harassment and intimidation in all youth-serving library services, activities, programs and facilities are prohibited.”

The library and Administrators Christine Kujawa and Elizabeth Jacobs were honored in June.