Busy holiday travel season expected in North Dakota after 2020 lull

People catching flights out of the Bismarck Airport for the holidays this year should plan to arrive a little earlier than usual, as travel is expected to be higher than it was last year when the coronavirus pandemic kept many at home.

Airport Director Greg Haug said traffic at the airport tends to pick up each year the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Sunday following the holiday is among the busiest days of the year.

"There will be lines," Haug said. "People should plan to wear a mask ... and know what COVID-19 requirements are for their destination airports."

He said leisure travel has rebounded better than business travel, as workers still do not fly as often for meetings and conferences as they did before the pandemic hit in spring 2020.

AAA forecasts that 53.4 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, about 5% fewer than in 2019. Last year, 47.1 million people traveled in the United States for the holiday. Of the number anticipated this year, 90% are expected to travel by car.

"We're much closer to pre-pandemic levels," AAA North Dakota spokesman Gene LaDoucer said. "We're not quite there yet but as people become vaccinated, as they become more comfortable with the state of the pandemic, we're seeing strong interest with travel not only this holiday season but well into next year."

He added that anxiety about travel amid the pandemic has eased somewhat among members of the public.

"They haven't thrown caution to the wind quite yet, but they are feeling a lot better about getting out, whether it's visiting close family or friends or whether it's visiting outdoor destinations," he said. "We're finding that many aren't quite to the point of attending large indoor activities quite yet."

Gasoline prices continue to be high after rising this fall amid a surge in crude oil prices. Gasoline averaged $3.19 per gallon in Bismarck last Friday, a few cents per gallon more than one month ago. The price is more than $1.20 per gallon higher than one year ago when the oil industry was struggling to recover from a price collapse brought on by the pandemic.

LaDoucer said he anticipates gasoline prices could drop to around $3 per gallon by mid-January as holiday travel winds down.

AccuWeather's Thanksgiving travel outlook lists fair-to-good conditions for North Dakota. The National Weather Service outlook predicts warm temperatures Monday and Tuesday, colder weather on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, and seasonable temps the rest of the holiday weekend, with little chance of rain or snow.

For North Dakotans traveling to other parts of the country, the worst weather on Wednesday is expected to be in the northeast, according to AccuWeather. As for major airports, Chicago and Denver could see rain or snow that day. Minneapolis is forecast to have partly sunny skies.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

