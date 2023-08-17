The leader of one of North Dakota's largest companies will step down early next year.

President and CEO of MDU Resources David Goodin announced he will retire in January after a decade in the position and 40 years with the company.

He will be succeeded by current President and CEO of MDU Resources' electric and natural gas utility companies Nicole Kivisto on Jan. 6.

Goodin led a number of recent strategic initiatives at the company.

During his tenure, he helped grow its aggregate materials subsidiary Knife River Corporation to be large enough to serve as a standalone company.

Goodin also oversaw the expansion of another subsidiary, MDU Construction Services Group. Today it is authorized to operate in over 40 states across the U.S. MDU Resources recently announced a tax-advantaged separation with its Construction Services Group.

"It has been my great honor to work for MDU Resources, alongside thousands of other employees who are providing essential products and services each day across the country," Goodin said in a statement. "I am also looking forward to this next chapter in my life, knowing the company is in good hands."

Kivisto was chosen unanimously by the company's board of directors to fill the role. She will also be appointed to the board.

"I am excited to transition to my new role and look forward to continuing to work with MDU Resources' strong management team and our dedicated employees to safely provide energy and construction services to customers and communities across the country," Kivisto said in a statement.

Kivisto will be the first female president and CEO of MDU Resources.

She has been with the company in various roles since 1995 and has led the electric and natural gas utility companies since 2015.