Dakota Farms in Mandan closed for the last time Sunday, the third restaurant on the city's Main Street to shutter in the past three weeks.

Dakota Farms in August announced on Facebook that its Mandan lease was not being renewed. The restaurant was a city staple for 35 years. The Dakota Farms locations in Rugby, Washburn and Williston will remain open.

Hardee’s and Station West Bar and Grill on Mandan's Main Street also have closed. The All New Time Rentals on Main will be closing Sept. 15. Elsewhere in the city, Swing Away, the indoor batting cage facility off Memorial Highway closed July 1.

But Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Madison Cermak said it’s “upward and onward from here.”

“I do not believe the closings this month have much to do with the economy in Mandan -- they just unfortunately were all in the same time frame,” she said.

Five businesses total have closed while 19 businesses have opened their doors this year, according to a list provided by Cermak.

New Restaurants include Central Station Bar and Events, La Cantina, Buckin’ Bean Coffee and Greg’s Barbecue.

The summer months have also seen the reshuffling of ownership or reopening of restaurants. Scapegoat bar reopened in June under new ownership, the Silver Dollar Bar reopened in August under new ownership after a two-year hiatus, and Ohm’s Café, which had been for sale since March, will remain in the owner's family.

“I have already gotten inquiries for new businesses since the closings -- and that tells me that people are continuing to believe and invest in the future of Mandan,” Cermak said.