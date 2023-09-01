Sanford Health is adding 36 new beds to its Bismarck Medical Center at 300 N. 7th St. to help meet community needs. The new beds will be placed on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the downtown facility.

“Sanford has seen tremendous growth, and the addition of hospital beds to our medical center is addressing that growth while we continue planning for a new heart hospital,” Bismarck Region President of Sanford Health Todd Schaffer said.

Various departments will relocate to create room for the new beds. The project will have minimal impact on hospital operations and is expected to take a year and a half to complete.

The new beds are part of more than $200 million in investments by Sanford in the Bismarck-Mandan area.