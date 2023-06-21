Todd McMichael has been a vocal opponent of the carbon capture pipeline routed through his family's land along the Sheyenne River in southeast North Dakota.

But his family signed an easement agreement with Summit Carbon Solutions anyway.

"My family signed an easement based on the fact that they don't want to deal with eminent domain. So they told me to go and negotiate with Summit," McMichael told the North Dakota Public Service Commission during an April 11 hearing in Wahpeton.

In a follow-up question, PSC Chairman Randy Christmann pointed out that McMichael showed up to testify against the project even though his family had signed an easement agreement.

"One of my biggest issues is the fact that as a landowner, why do we have to get an attorney? We want to say 'no.' Why do we have to get an attorney?" McMichael asked. "It's always nickel-diming the landowner, attorney, attorney, attorney, attorney."

"So essentially you've acquiesced to an easement which you really didn't want?" Christmann asked.

"I have an easement that I feel we did our due diligence on and probably have a very, very strong easement. Am I happy about having a pipeline going across family land? No," McMichael answered.

McMichael isn't the only landowner who had signed an agreement with Summit only to testify against the project at one of the PSC hearings. The PSC conducted the hearings take testimony from the public and Summit officials as it considers Summit's route permit application.

Summit has touted progress in obtaining voluntary easements as a sign of support for what it calls the world's largest carbon capture and storage project, taking greenhouse gases from ethanol plants in five states and sending it to North Dakota for underground storage.

In recent news releases about the addition of ethanol plants in South Dakota and Iowa, Summit that it had acquired 70% of the five-state pipeline route through voluntary easements with nearly 2,500 landowners.

"This achievement underlines the strong community support and shared vision for sustainable agriculture and energy production," the release said.

When announcing on March 27 that North Dakota had reached 70% voluntary easements, a news release included this statement from Summit CEO Lee Blank: "Landowners across North Dakota and the Midwest have embraced Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon capture project because they recognize this investment will bolster our most critical economic industries — agriculture, energy, and ethanol."

Nondisclosure agreements prevent McMichael and others from sharing what is in a signed agreement, but not from expressing their opinion.

"The way they talk about it in public, that's their business," said John Satterfield, director of regulatory affairs for Summit Carbon Solutions. "There's nothing in our documentation that restricts them from saying, 'this is a great thing or this is a bad thing.' So that's your opinion. They're free to express that."

George Cummins is among the holdouts in Iowa, while others in his area have given up resisting.

"I've got good friends and neighbors who said 'This is a done deal, I negotiated the best deal I could,'" Cummins said.

Summit makes the easement payments even while it tries to secure the needed permits in the five states along its route — Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Cummins said some have paid off mortgages or bought more land or paid off nursing home bills. But he doesn't want to degrade the long-term value of his land near Charles City, Iowa.

"From my experience as a certified crop adviser, and in visiting with friends who have personal experience with pipeline construction, it is going to permanently alter the farmability and productivity of the farmland and reduce rental, resale and the appraised value of that farm," Cummins said.

During a series of North Dakota Public Service Commission hearings on Summit's route permit application, residents in counties along the route questioned the need for the pipeline, expressed concerns about safety in the case of a rupture and the effects pipeline construction would have on farmland.

Summit relied mostly on Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Powell and expert testimony to make its case that pipelines, including an existing CO2 pipeline in North Dakota, have a good safety record, and the pipeline will benefit corn growers, the ethanol industry and, by extension, the rest of the state.

"From the expert witnesses, the facts back and forth, relative to how we're going to handle drain tile, how pipeline safety is actually implemented for CO2 pipelines, how emergency response is going to be handled — I think we've addressed those issues pretty clearly," Satterfield said.

As a full day of testimony wrapped up in Linton on May 9, Erin Magrum, chairman of the Emmons County Board of Commissioners, gave an impassioned speech.

"Emmons County has amended its ordinances that we're demanding 100% voluntary easements. I can tell you that we will stand by that. We are not going to tolerate eminent domain in this county," Magrum said at the courthouse in Linton, North Dakota, the seat of Emmons County, population 3,271.

"And we're going to defend our landowners and honestly, even if you (the Public Service Commission) grant the permit to them, they need to come to Emmons County for their conditional use permits and other permits and if they do not abide by our setbacks, or they do not abide by our demands on the eminent domain, they're probably not going to get a permit. And I believe Emmons County is prepared to explore the limits of its jurisdictional authority, no matter where that takes us."

Summit attorney Lawrence Bender then pointed out to Magrum that Summit had obtained easements on 62% of the pipeline route in Emmons County.

"How can you stand up here and testify that there is zero support when 62% of the right of way has been signed?" Bender asked.

"Because I haven't met any of them," Magrum replied.

Some point to easements signed by landowners who no longer live on the land.

Breckenridge, Minnesota, landowner Sharon Leinen said several easements in Wilkin County were signed by "absentee" landowners.

"Well I looked at the easements that were signed and I didn't recognize any of the names," said Leinen. "I don't know if they even really care anymore because they don't live on the land so they don't have as big an interest in it as they used to."

In Minnesota, eminent domain is not an option for Summit. When Leinen refused Summit's offer, the company went to the landowner across the road.

It remains a point of contention in the other states on the route as Summit has begun filing lawsuits asserting eminent domain in South Dakota. Summit is also challenging local ordinances passed in Emmons and Burleigh counties and elsewhere.

Opponents also have been calling for a moratorium on carbon pipelines while the federal regulatory agency considers updating its safety guidelines, in part because of a pipeline rupture in Mississippi in 2020.

Satterfield maintains that pipeline rules are "robust" and pipelines are the safest way to move hazardous materials.

"There are people who are using incidents that happened and using fear tactics as a way to keep this project from happening," Satterfield said.

But still, he said Summit welcomes the kind of questions that arose at public hearings.

"I actually welcome stakeholders expressing those concerns because we want to make sure we have addressed those concerns, as best we can," Satterfield said.