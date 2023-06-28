The Project Tundra carbon capture project in western North Dakota is moving into the final development stage with the addition of new partners, Minnkota Power Cooperative announced Wednesday.

Grand Forks-based Minnkota announced it has reached agreements with TC Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kiewit to advance the project to capture climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from the coal-fired Milton R. Young Station power plant in Oliver County.

Closing on financing and a final decision about whether to proceed with the $1.4 billion project are expected early next year. Construction could begin by mid-2024.

Minnkota said in its announcement Wednesday that the co-op will continue to lead project development at the power plant and coordination with landowners near Center. Project Tundra would capture and store up to 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year from the power plant’s exhaust gas and store it permanently deep underground in the Broom Creek formation.

TC Energy, based in Calgary, Canada, will lead commercialization activities, including qualifying for federal 45Q tax credits. Minnkota said return on project construction and operation costs would be recouped through the tax credit, which provides $85 per ton of CO2 permanently stored underground.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, based in Tokyo, will be the lead technology provider for the project. Minnkota said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has “successfully deployed more than a dozen commercial CO2 capture projects globally since 1999.”

Omaha, Nebraska-based Kiewit, which has previously worked with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, will construct the project.

“If our organizations are successful in making this historic project a reality, Minnkota will be one of the fastest decarbonizing utilities in the country while maintaining stable electric rates and a reliable, resilient power supply,” Minnkota President and CEO Mac McLennan said in a statement. “By working together, we aim to advance carbon capture technology in a way that can serve as a blueprint for our state, nation and world to meet ambitious decarbonization goals.”

North Dakota’s congressional delegation and governor congratulated Minnkota on entering final development.

“Bringing together the considerable expertise and resources of these industry leaders is a huge momentum boost for the project and bodes well for its future,” Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement.

Planning for Project Tundra began in 2015. The project has received a $100 million loan from North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. The project partners have submitted another $150 million loan application to the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority that will be considered on July 25.

Previously, the state’s Lignite Research Program awarded Project Tundra a $20 million matching grant in 2019 for front-end engineering and design and a $5.4 million matching grant in 2022 for a construction-ready engineering, scheduling and pricing terms study.

The project participants also submitted applications in May for a $350 million grant through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program.

Some environmental groups in North Dakota have been skeptical about investing taxpayer money in technology they say is unproven.