A pipeline released an estimated 2,290 barrels, or 96,180 gallons, of produced water last week about 14 miles southeast of Tioga, regulators said Monday.

Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC reported the spill of produced water, which is a waste byproduct of oil production, on Thursday, the Department of Environmental Quality said. Some of the spill contaminated agricultural land.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. Environmental Quality staff have been on site and are overseeing cleanup.