North Dakota officials are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit from a landowner rights group over laws that relate to property use for carbon storage.

The Northwest Landowners Association argues in a lawsuit filed May 31 that the state’s legal process for securing land for carbon storage projects is an unconstitutional taking. The lawsuit is against the state, the North Dakota Industrial Commission, and each of the commission’s three members, Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The state denies the laws are unconstitutional and seeks dismissal of the lawsuit, along with reimbursement to the state of legal fees.

Special Assistant Attorney General Zachary Pelham argues in part that the landowner rights group has not suffered any compensable damages and lacks standing to bring the claim.

The lawsuit addresses landowner rights related to pore space, or small cavities below ground where companies are proposing to store climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions. State officials in approving storage areas use a process called amalgamation, which requires pore space owners who did not accept easements to be included in a storage facility.

Under North Dakota law, at least 60% of pore space owners must agree to the use of their pore space before amalgamation can be used. The Northwest Landowners Association argues that amalgamation is a taking of land that requires an eminent domain proceeding, which doesn’t occur under the state’s current practices. Eminent domain refers to the court-ordered seizure of private property use, with compensation.

The landowner rights group also challenges North Dakota law that allows surveyors to access private land prior to it being condemned for public use.

Summit Carbon Solutions, the company proposing a regional CO2 pipeline that would pass north of Bismarck, this week filed a motion to intervene in the case. Summit's Midwest Carbon Express project aims to transport CO2 emissions from ethanol plants in five states through a 2,000-mile pipeline to Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

Summit argues it should be a defendant in the lawsuit because the laws being challenged affect its project. Summit attorney Lawrence Bender said in a court filing that the company anticipates more than 60% of landowners will consent to participate in a proposed CO2 storage area, but the company does not expect to get consent of 100%.

In addition, Summit has surveyed land for the project under North Dakota law that allows a common pipeline carrier access to survey property it is contemplating condemning, Bender said in the filing. Some North Dakota landowners refused survey access, prompting Summit to file lawsuits against the landowners. A May judgment ruled in favor of Summit in several related cases. Those cases are being appealed to the state Supreme Court.

A judge has not ruled on whether to permit Summit to intervene in the landowner lawsuit.

A scheduling conference is set for July 25. The case is filed in state court in Bottineau County.