A federal oil and gas lease sale in North Dakota brought in more than $15 million this week, the Bureau of Land Management said.

The bureau’s Montana/Dakotas State Office conducted a competitive oil and gas lease sale Wednesday with bids on 14 parcels covering about 5,670 acres.

The BLM will apply a 16.67% royalty rate for new leases as authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Leasing is the first step to developing federal oil and gas resources. The BLM must approve a drilling permit before development can begin.

The sales results, environmental assessment and other information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mwb3pwce.