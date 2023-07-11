The North Dakota Geological Survey has discovered a second area in the Badlands that it says contains high levels of critical minerals -- a finding that one official believes could boost efforts to further diversify the state's energy industry.

The announcement Tuesday comes three months after state officials made public a similar discovery in the same area of southwestern North Dakota.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt, and rare earth elements such as scandium and yttrium are needed for U.S. industries ranging from health care to energy to consumer electronics. They're necessary for electric vehicles, and demand is expected to increase as clean energy grows. But there is little domestic production, and China has a corner on the global market.

North Dakota is hoping that critical and rare earth minerals can develop into a new industry. The state is believed to have high concentrations of such deposits in lignite and other areas.

The state in April announced the discovery of an area of rocks with elevated concentrations of critical minerals, called the Bear Den Member of the Golden Valley Formation. A geologic formation is an area of distinguishable sedimentary rock, and a member is a part of a formation with distinct characteristics, according to the International Commission on Stratigraphy.

Critical mineral deposits containing concentrations of 300 parts per million or more are considered economic to mine. Samples from lignite coal and organic-rich mudstone from the lower Bear Den Member contain up to 2,570 parts per million in rare earth elements -- which the Geological Survey believes to be the highest spot concentration yet reported from North American coal deposits.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms and State Geologist Ed Murphy on Tuesday announced that the Geological Survey has found a second such area of rocks beneath the Rhame bed, about 1,000 feet below the previous discovery. A bed is a smaller distinctive layer in a member or formation.

"I think the big takeaway from this report is not only do the critical mineral concentrations in North Dakota lignites keep climbing now that we know where to look, but this report increases the area of North Dakota which should be promising by five- to tenfold," Geological Survey Surface Geologist Levi Moxness said.

"As the extraction technology scales, companies are going to figure out how thick and how enriched of a bed they’re going to need to make the economics work, and then look around the U.S. to areas where those criteria have been identified," Moxness said. "North Dakota having these zones identified and mapped ahead of time is important in that it puts us ahead of many states in that regard."

The Rhame bed and Bear Den Member formed 61 million and 56 million years ago, respectively, when the climate in North Dakota was both warmer and wetter. The intense weathering of the rocks transformed the dull gray and brown colors to bright white, leaching trace amounts of critical minerals from the sediment and concentrating them in the underlying lignites, according to Helms and Murphy.

Critical minerals are typically only enriched in the uppermost few inches of a lignite bed, but areas of coal beneath the Rhame bed can be a foot or two thick and contain enriched rare earth element concentrations throughout, according to the Geological Survey. In one place at Logging Camp Ranch in Slope County, an 18-inch Rhame bed coal layer contained a high concentration of 1,598 ppm at the top and averaged 567 ppm throughout the bed -- well above the 300 ppm economic threshold.

The Geological Survey discovered 12 miles to the west a 17-inch-thick lignite layer where the top 6 inches averages 1,834 ppm of rare earth elements and the entire coal layer averages 1,153 ppm. One sample contained 2,790 ppm rare earth elements, which is more than 40 times higher than average U.S. coal, according to the agency.

State officials hope their findings will prompt private companies to begin developing a critical mineral industry in North Dakota. Researchers at the University of North Dakota's Institute for Energy Studies are working to develop ways to mine and process rare earth and critical minerals on a commercial scale from North Dakota lignite, according to The Forum.

Moxness told the Tribune that "The proximity of the two discoveries could be important, especially if there is an extraction plant built in North Dakota in the coming years, likely near one of the existing coal mines.

"A company looking to open a new or abandoned mine would look nearby to keep transport distances to a plant down and costs low," he said. "Or, if the extraction processes currently being tested and scaled are as simple as they sound, a company might want to build smaller plants on site to avoid transport costs altogether."

The North Dakota Legislature earlier this year in an attempt to give some certainty to businesses thinking of setting up operations passed House Bill 1511, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed it into law, according to the North Dakota News Cooperative. The bill provides tax breaks for critical mineral and rare earth mining and processing.