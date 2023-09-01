A group seeking to develop the banks of the Missouri River in the Bismarck area is one step closer to making that goal a reality following a land donation from the city.

The city commission earlier this month unanimously voted to donate 4.4 acres of Keelboat Park land -- valued at $2 million -- to the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to connect residents and visitors with history and culture along the Missouri River in central North Dakota. The donation is contingent on the land being used for one specified purpose.

A group consisting of members from the foundation, AGL architects and the city is trying to integrate the Missouri River as a core identity of the city. The group in February presented the city commission with a master plan to develop the riverfront that it came up with by engaging with over 75 stakeholder groups through input meetings.

Three potential ideas were presented to the commission -- a festival ground where Keelboat Park is, an amphitheater located immediately southwest of the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and a hotel between the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and Steamboat Park.

Group member Jake Axtman, principal landscape architect at AGL Architects, formally asked the commission on Aug. 22 for an in-kind land donation to move forward with the festival ground. An in-kind donation is a noncash donation made to nonprofit organizations.

The grounds open to the public could feature a pedestrian bridge, public beach, boardwalk, removable bandshell, natural playground, dining hall, splashpad, restrooms, public art and an open lawn that could host community events. The boat ramp at Keelboat Park would be removed.

One of the goals for the project is to create equitable river access for everyone in the community.

"There are 19 boat ramps in a 20-mile radius of the city of Bismarck. There doesn't appear to be a riverfront park for the rest of us that don't own a boat," Axtman said.

He pointed to a new public boat ramp in Mandan in the permitting process or the potential to expand existing ramps as a way to offset the loss at Keelboat Park.

The project would create $19,000 in yearly net new taxes and generate as much as $1.3 million in gross revenue food and beverage sales, according to market research by CSL International.

The revenue generated by the park would likely pay for its maintenance, and Axtman hopes that "the park district would be really excited to work with this and participate with the maintenance."

"There may be things that the park district maybe doesn't want to take on and some of those things could be handled by a private vendor or contractor if so they desire," Axtman said. "We don't have the answers for everything -- we're not at that point."

Construction would be divided into three phases. Phase one would carry a price tag of roughly $8 million, and the other phases could be over $2 million apiece.

"All of these numbers are pretty liquid -- this is just a concept," Axtman told the commission. "The absolute minimum that could be spent on phase one for this project (is) $4 million."

Axtman said the group is applying for grants, primarily from the North Dakota Department of Commerce Destination Development Fund and the U.S. Economic Development Agency. The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau unanimously voted to award the project $500,000, according to Axtman.

Construction would begin in early 2025 if the group is successful obtaining grant funding. The group will have other grant opportunities in the future if it is unsuccessful this year, according to Axtman.

The land donation can be reverted back to the city if the group is unable to find $4 million in funding within five years or if phase one of construction does not occur within 7 years. The property can additionally not be sold or leased out.

More information about the project can be found at bismarckriverfront.com.