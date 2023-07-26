The five Dan's Supermarket grocery stores in Bismarck-Mandan are being rebranded as Family Fare.

Owner SpartanNash is consolidating its Dan's Supermarket, No Frills and Sun Mart retail banners in the Midwest into its flagship Family Fare, the company announced Tuesday.

The first Dan's Supermarket opened in Bismarck in 1953. Michigan-based SpartanNash bought the Dan's Supermarkets in 2015 from the Rockstad family when board Chairman Terrance Rockstad and CEO Dennis Bosch retired after more than 40 years. SpartanNash kept the name of the store but took over wholesale distribution from SuperValu.

“Converting these stores was part of our long-range plan to leverage the strength and equity of our banner brands for growth and operational efficiency," said Amy McClellan, SpartanNash senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "We are proud to unify and strengthen our retail experience by bringing Family Fare to new places in the Midwest where SpartanNash has been present for many years."

The company earlier this summer remodeled seven stores in Nebraska. The conversions in North Dakota will complete the 12-store launch.

The switch to Family Fare includes contemporary décor and store layout changes, along with an enhanced loyalty and rewards program, according to SpartanNash. Grand reopening events at Bismarck-area stores are scheduled for Aug. 5. Similar events in Nebraska raised $7,000 for local schools, the company said.

"The grand reopening events are perfectly aligned with the SpartanNash mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life and are a great way for our associates to strengthen their connections with neighborhood store guests," McClellan said.

The Bismarck stores are at 835 S. Washington St., 1190 W. Turnpike Ave., 3101 N. 11th St. and 3103 Yorktown Drive; the Mandan store is at 500 Burlington St. SE.

For more information go to shopfamilyfare.com.