Physician elected fellow

Dr. Theodros Solomon has been elected a fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the society of internists. The distinction recognizes achievements in internal medicine, the specialty of adult medical care.

Solomon, an internist and/hospital medicine specialist at CHI St Alexius Health in Bismarck, was elected upon the recommendation of peers and the review of ACP’s Credentials Subcommittee.

Attorney selected

Bismarck attorney Spencer Ptacek has been elected a shareholder by Fredrikson & Byron. He is a member of the Oil & Gas, Energy & Natural Resources and Energy Litigation groups.