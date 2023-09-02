Sanford hires hematology, oncology provider

Dr. Matthew McGee has joined the Sanford Cancer Center as a hematologist and oncologist.

McGee received his medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, and his hematology and oncology fellowship at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Anne Carlsen adds staff

Christopher Kalash has been hired as the director of corporate and business development by Anne Carlsen in Bismarck.

Kalash holds a Bachelor of Arts in communication with a psychology minor from the University of North Dakota and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary.

Most recently, he served as the director of membership services at the Greater North Dakota Chamber for five years, administered the Research North Dakota grant program at the North Dakota Department of Commerce and held the role of a business services consultant with Job Service North Dakota.

Capital Credit Union hire

Sophia Lee has joined Capital Credit Union as a member services manager in Bismarck.

Lee attended University of Montana in Missoula, Montana, and has six years of experience in financial services. She joins the Capital Credit Union team from Starion Bank, where she had worked since 2021.

Wolverton with Heavens Helpers

Pastor Phil Wolverton has been hired as the director of discipleship and development by Heavens Helpers.

Wolverton brings administrative experience as head of other ministries, including 20 years in the Bismarck-Mandan area and former missionary to Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

He will minister at the Soup Café, lead and facilitate Bible study and develop curriculum.

Program manager recognized

Tracy Korsmo received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for extraordinary support provided to Lt. Col. Karl Altenburg of the North Dakota Army National Guard.

The award recognizes people who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve

Korsmo is the Statewide Longitudinal Data System program manager for the North Dakota Information Technology. Altenburg is a business intelligence manager at NDIT and has served in the Army National Guard for more than 20 years.

Otte Coleman elected

North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman has been elected as chair of the National Council of State Travel Directors at their annual meeting held in conjunction with U.S. Travel Association’s ESTO Conference in Savannah, Georgia.

Lawyers recognized

Attorneys with Fredrikson and Byron in Bismarck, including Lawrence Bender and Andrew Neumann, have been named to "The Best Lawyers in America" list for its 2024 edition.

Bismarck attorney Spencer D. Ptacek, also of Fredrikson and Byron, has been named to the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" for 2024.