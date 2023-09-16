Sanford adds family medicine provider

Dr. Vanessa Magstadt has joined the Sanford East Interstate Avenue Clinic as a family medicine provider.

She specializes in annual wellness visits, chronic conditions, common illness and injuries and preventive care including immunizations and screenings.

Magstadt received her medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency in Bismarck through the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine.

Soybean Council hires industry relations director

Craig Kleven has been hired as director of industry relations by the North Dakota Soybean Council.

Kleven previously served as the agronomy manager at Central Dakota Frontier Cooperative, as an associate professor at Bismarck State College and as a Kidder County Extension agent with North Dakota State University Extension Service. He is a graduate of NDSU, holding master’s and bachelor’s degrees in agriculture education.

Hargrove joins Agency MABU

Agency MABU has hired Leah Hargrove as a content marketing manager.

Hargrove graduated from the University of North Carolina-Asheville with double majors in international studies and French. Hargrove later moved to Bismarck, where she founded a nonprofit that serves immigrants and refugees in central North Dakota. She has also offered professional writing and consulting services for over five years, supporting clients in writing grants, resumes, strategic plans, and in facilitating community dialogues.

Acme Tools names director of operations

Reid Anderson has been named director of operations for Acme Tools.

Anderson has management, sales, customer service and coaching experience and joins Acme Tools from The Retrofit Companies in the Twin Cities where he was director of project development and was previously a sales manager for Ecolab.

Anderson has a business administration and marketing degree from the University of North Dakota.

Public employees honored

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller have announced the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Public Service, recognizing team members across state government.

Area recipients, their positions or departments and awards are Lucas Pippenger, active defense team lead in North Dakota Information Technology, Pioneer Award for Excellence in Innovation; Capt. Bryan Niewind, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Zezula Award – “One Who Helps”; Taylor DeVries, environmental scientist at the Department of Environmental Quality Spill Response team, Harvest Award for Excellence in Quality; Tony Hillig, recreation chief at North Dakota Parks and Recreation, Landmark Award for Excellence in People Management; Travis Lutman, intelligent transportation systems engineer at Department of Transportation, Telegraph Award for Excellence in Technology; Garrett McLain, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Heritage Award for Excellence in Citizen Focus; Charlene Rittenbach, senior forensic scientist in the North Dakota Crime Lab, Frontier Award for Excellence in Continuous Learning; and Nancy Nikolas Maier, director of Aging Services in the Department of Health and Human Services, Sodbuster Award for Excellence in Growth Mindset.

The North Dakota Roads Travel Map team received a Roaming Bison Award.

Jahner appointed

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Peter Jahner, Bismarck, as institutional investment representative on the North Dakota State Investment Board.

Jahner, who will serve a three-year term, is the Kirkwood Bank & Trust president, North Dakota Bankers Association board chair, and a North Dakota State Banking Board member. He received a master’s in business administration from the University of North Dakota and a certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Judy Maslowski, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Tori Meyer, Justin Sackman, Amy Asche, Amanda Peleschak, Brenda Foster, Darcy Fettig and Greg Gerhart have been named Bianco Realty's top 10 Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for August.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of July.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was a top producer of auto insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was the top producer of life insurance sales and a top producer of health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales and health insurance sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Jason Smith, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Clark Twardoski, Bismarck, was the top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.