Chief of security named

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has named Todd Flanagan as North Dakota State Penitentiary’s chief of security.

Flanagan has been with NDSP since 2009 and has served as the captain of investigations for the past 10 years. His previous experience includes working as a police officer and detective for Mandan and special investigator for North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance.

Kuchera joins engineering firm

Jess Kuchera has been hired as an environmental specialist by KLJ Engineering LLC in Bismarck.

Kuchera earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Jamestown. She has previous experience with customer service, contributing to the national bee pollinator project and performing environmental quality assessments.

ND Stockmen's Association hire

Dawson Brost, Bismarck, has been hired as a deputy brand inspector by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Brost joins the NDSA with more than 10 years of farm and ranch experience, handling all types of livestock. Brost is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and previously worked as a corrections officer/deputy sheriff for Burleigh County.

Capital Credit Union promotes one

Tara Roller has been promoted to business services representative at Capital Credit Union’s main office in Bismarck.

Roller graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo with a bachelor’s degree in business and an emphasis on finance. She has been with Capital Credit Union since 2020, most recently as a business services associate.

DCN staff earns certification

Branden Rasmussen has earned the designation Veeam Certified Engineer.

He is a cloud services specialist at Dakota Carrier Network in Bismarck.