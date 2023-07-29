Hospice of the Red River Valley hire

Chivon Kapphahn has been hired as a philanthropy officer by Hospice of the Red River Valley. In her position, Chivon will work with the development team, manage major gift production, donor stewardship and recognition efforts.

Prior to her joining Hospice of the Red River Valley, she served as operations director for Cornerstone Caregiving and senior executive director at Edgewood Healthcare.

Chivon attended Bismarck State College and Flasher High School.

Deputy commissioner selected

North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Sara Stolt has been selected to participate in the 2023 Council of State Governments Henry Toll Fellowship.

The fellowship brings 47 people representing 29 states and U.S. territories to a leadership development program. A graduation ceremony is set for Dec. 6-9 during the 2023 CSG National Conference.

Long term care director selected

Lana Charvat, facility director at Maple View Memory Care, has been selected to join AHCA/NCAL’s Future Leaders program by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

The program offers training and guidance for industry professionals.