Sisk with Agency MABU

Hope Sisk has been hired as client services manager by Agency MABU.

Sisk brings experience in communications with a focus in broadcast journalism. She most recently served as morning news anchor and assistant news director at KFYR-TV in Bismarck and earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Attorney rejoins Fredrikson

Kerrie L. Farrell has rejoined Fredrikson & Byron's oil and gas and energy and natural resources groups.

Farrell has experience drafting drilling title opinions, division order title opinions and acquisition title opinions by determining surface, mineral, and leasehold ownership on fee, state and federal lands.

Association adds education assistant

Casidie Fladeland has been hired as an education assistant by the North Dakota Long Term Care Association. Fladeland has 10 plus years of experience focusing on expert administrative support.

She previously worked for FMI Inc. for nine years as the safety coordinator and office assistant.

Insurance Reserve Fund hire

The North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund has hired Victoria Volk as a claims adjuster.

Volk brings nearly two years of insurance industry experience including claims handling and sales.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary and is a certified Notary Public from the National Notary Association.

Safety Council adds staff

Mary Hoffman, Gena Trom and Kaylene Kilzer have been hired by the North Dakota Safety Council.

Hoffman has been hired as as program director. She previously spent more than 10 years at Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas working on operations, training, technical assistance and work plan development.

Trom has been hired as the digital marketing coordinator and brings over four years of marketing experience from the nonprofit and banking industries to NDSC.

Kilzer joins NDSC as the office coordinator at the company's Bismarck location.

Association names executive director

The North Dakota Ethanol Producers Association Board of Directors has named Laura Lacher as its executive director.

Lacher is an account executive with Clearwater Communications, a Bismarck association management firm providing services for NDEPA since 2012.

She has nine years of professional experience. Previously, Lacher was a marketing analyst at a local credit union and a customer services associate at Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and Newman Signs in Jamestown. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing from Valley City State University.

Secretary of State appointed co-chair

North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe has been appointed co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State’s Standing Committee on Business Services. Howe will lead the committee with Delaware Secretary of State, Jeffrey Bullock through July 2024.

Former secretary of state honored

Al Jaeger has earned an achievement award from the Notary Public Administrators Section of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Jaeger served as North Dakota Secretary of State from 1993-2022.

State executive recognized

Michael Gregg has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 CISOs by CISOs Connect, a community of cyber peers and subject matter experts led by CISOs in North America.

Gregg is North Dakota's chief information security officer.

Area farmer reelected

Jennifer Meyer has been reelected to the North Dakota Soybean Council representing District 12.

Meyer and her husband of Wilton produce grain crops including soybeans and run a cow/calf operation. Meyer is president of the North Dakota Cooperative Director’s Association, vice president for Farmers Union Oil of Wilton, Burleigh County Farmers Union director and active with the North Dakota Farmers Union. She has a degree in criminal justice.

Financial adviser included

Joel Bird, adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Bismarck, have been named to the list of “Advisors to Watch Over $1Bil” published by AdvisorHub. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of innovation, professionalism and success.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of May.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of life insurance and health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Jake Carlson, Bismarck, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Jed Geer, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Beck Hruby, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial sales.

Robert Johnson, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Jamie Ressler, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dylan Schmit, Mandan, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Clark Twardoski, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.