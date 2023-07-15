State correctional health authority named

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has named Dr. Stephanie Gravning as the new North Dakota DOCR State Correctional Health Authority.

Gravning graduated from Century High School in 2001, earned a bachelor’s degree at Concordia College and a Doctor of Medicine at UND in 2009. She completed residency in internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha before returning to Bismarck as a hospitalist. She began her career in corrections in 2018 as a temporary provider in the clinic and became a full-time provider beginning June 2021.

Cedric Theel Toyota adds service advisers

Kasey Grabow and Jordan Williams have joined Cedric Theel Toyota as service advisers.

Grabow grew up in Hazen where he played hockey, track and football. He attended Minot State University before moving to Bismarck and worked for the Department of Health prior to joining Cedric Theel Toyota.

Williams graduated from Bismarck High School and has been in the automotive industry for 12 years.

Tax Commissioner names new legal director

Charles Dendy has been named the new legal division director for the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner by Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Dendy has worked with the agency's legal team since 2014, handling collections litigation in addition to a wide rage of duties assigned by the former general counsel, Donnita "Dee" Wald.

Dendy is a graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law. He began his career working as a law clerk for Magistrate Dwight C.H. Kautzmann in Bismarck and eight years as a creditor's rights litigator at Rodenburg Law Firm.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Amber Sandness, Shirley Thomas, Judy Maslowski, Darcy Fettig, Amy Asche, Tori Meyer, Duane Bentz, Brandon Fettig, Stephanie Stevens and Brenda Foster have been named Bianco Realty's top 10 Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for June.