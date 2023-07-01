Capital Credit Union promotion

Tom Ternes has been promoted to Bismarck-Mandan market president by Capital Credit Union.

Ternes graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2008 with bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and mathematics. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary in 2012 and graduated from the North Dakota Bankers Association's Dakota School of Banking in 2016. He joined Capital Credit Union in March 2022 as a business services vice president.

Insurance agent recognized

Dave Berger, Mandan, has been honored as the Property & Casualty Agent of the Year for 2022 by North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance.

This award is given to the top-performing agent based on property and casualty new production, personal growth, attitude and policyholder service.

Bender recognized

Lawrence Bender, attorney with Fredrikson & Byron in Bismarck, has been named a 2023 Great Plains Super Lawyer for energy and resources.

Monthly awards