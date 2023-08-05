ND Community Foundation hire

Judy Sauter has been hired as a database manager by the North Dakota Community Foundation.

Sauter graduated from the University of North Dakota and previously worked at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science and the Bismarck-Mandan Development Association.

Capital Credit Union promotions

Chris Nelson has been promoted to director of sales and consumer lending, Dustin Bitz to director of financial education and Carlynn Faris to director of member services by Capital Credit Union.

Nelson has been with Capital Credit Union since 2010, Bitz since 1999 and Faris since 2015.

Safety Council recognizes Verke

Mark Verke has earned the North Dakota Safety Council’s Outstanding Safety Instructor Award.

Verke is a member services representative for the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.

The award recognizes his contributions to improving workplace safety for North Dakota political subdivisions through his instruction of Defensive Driving Courses.

This is the eighth time Verke has received this award since 2013.