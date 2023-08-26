KLJ Engineering hire

Loretta Benedict has been hired as a senior proposal coordinator by KLJ Engineering LLC.

She has over 23 years experience implementing communication deliverables across graphic design platforms while adhering to branding standards.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia interactive design from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh – Online Division.

Odney adds social media specialist

Colleen Duffy has been hired as a social media specialist by Odney.

Duffy's experience spans health care, interior design and consumer packaged goods and she holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

Adviser earns certification

Sarah Rooney, a financial adviser with Legacy Financial Partners in Bismarck, has earned a Certified Financial Planner certification.

State workforce director elected

Katie Ralston Howe, workforce division director at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, has been elected as vice chair to the National Association for State Liaisons for Workforce Development Partnerships executive committee.

This is the first time that North Dakota has had representation at this level.