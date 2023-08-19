Starion Bank hires Weigel

Starion Bank has hired Derek Weigel as a business banking officer, vice president, in the bank’s Bismarck-Mandan market.

Weigel graduated from University of Mary with a degree in Bachelor of Science in administration and management and comes to Starion with more than 20 years in the banking industry. He began his banking career as a credit manager and has served in various capacities including retail branch manager and business banking officer.

Capital Credit Union promotes Reinke

Bailey Reinke has been promoted to assistant branch manager at Capital Credit Union’s Sunrise Branch in Bismarck.

Reinke earned an associate degree from Bismarck State College in 2018. She has been with Capital Credit Union since 2022, most recently as a financial services representative at the Northwest Branch in Bismarck.

Dakota Carrier Network staff recertified

Branden Rasmussen, cloud services specialist at Dakota Carrier Network, has earned recertification as a VMware Certified Professional – Data Center Virtualization 2023.

The VCP–DCV 2023 certification recognizes skill in setting up and managing “virtualization” that makes computer systems work more efficiently.

Monthly awards

North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance, based in Jamestown, announced professionals who exceeded in their positions for the month of June.

David Beck, Bismarck, was a top producer of health insurance sales.

Dave Berger, Mandan, was the top producer of auto insurance sales.

Jake Carlson, Bismarck, was a top producer of supplemental insurance sales.

Philip Halvorson, Mandan, was a top producer of health and life insurance sales.

Dave Kary, Mandan, was a top producer of FUIC personal lines sales.

Chad Oswald, Wilton, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.

Troy Renwick, Mandan, was a top producer of life insurance sales.

Ryan Ressler, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC personal lines sales.

Courtney Schauer, Mandan, was a top producer of annuity sales.

Lewis Schock, Mandan, was a top producer of health and life insurance sales.

Ryan Schnell, Bismarck, was a top producer of FUIC commercial lines sales.