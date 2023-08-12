NDIT names chief of staff

North Dakota Information Technology has selected Shelly Miller as chief of staff. Miller previously served as operations director at NDIT since July of 2021 and previously was the human resources director since December of 2008. She has served on the NDIT executive team since 2008.

She will provide strategic direction and operational oversight in the areas of communications, outreach and awareness, human resources, change management, learning & outreach for K-12 and state institutions, and NDIT EduTech.

Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and a Master of Business Administration in human resource management. She is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources and Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional.

Interstate Engineering hire

Gordon Lemmel has been hired as a senior landscape architect by Interstate Engineering in Mandan.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts and a master's degree in landscape architecture from the University of Idaho. He has over 15 years experience and is licensed in North Dakota, Montana and Idaho.

Bismarck Aero Center promotion

Jesse Foster has been promoted to quality assurance technician by Bismarck Aero Center. As the quality assurance technician, he handles fuel audits, oversees quality control tasks and paperwork.

Foster graduated from Bismarck State College and has been with Bismarck Aero Center for 11 years.

Bianco Realty recognizes

Darcy Fettig, Brenda Foster, Shirley Thomas, Amber Sandness, Judy Maslowski, Justin Sackman, Lisa Young Bear, Candi Steidler, Greg Gerhart and Brandon Fettig have been named Bianco Realty's top 10 Realtors of the month based on their closed sales for July.