Odney purchases KK Bold
Advertising agency Odney, Inc. in Bismarck has acquired KK Bold, an advertising agency also based in Bismarck.
State auditor's office rated
The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a pass rating in a peer review by the National State Auditors Association.
Six professional auditors from across the country evaluated the state auditor’s office policies, procedures and work products. Organizations can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiencies or fail.
