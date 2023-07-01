Program applications open

Leadership Bismarck-Mandan is now accepting applications for the class of 2023.

Community experts create sessions on topics relevant to the Bismarck-Mandan area, including economic development, energy, agriculture, legislation, political involvement, human services, law enforcement, military, emergency services, arts, leisure, health care and education.

Most sessions are half days. Highlights of the program include a full day retreat and a graduation ceremony. Following the issue days, the class will divide into groups, select a community project and work to make that field project a reality.

Applications are available online at www.BismarckMandan.com/Leadership.

Applications are due Aug. 1. The program begins Sept. 20. Tuition is $650 for Chamber EDC members and $700 for non-members.

For more information, contact Cathryn Sprynczynatyk at 701-223-5660 or cathryn@bmcedc.com.

Insurance agency recognized

The Jed Geer/Beck Hruby/Jamie Ressler Agency of Bismarck has been honored as the Agraria Agency of the Year for 2022. The award is given to the top-performing agency based on Agraria new production, personal growth, attitude, and policyholder service.