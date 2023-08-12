Local hospitals recognized

CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for using up-to-date research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke.

CHI St. Alexius also received the AHA’s Target: StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll and AHA's Target: Type 2 Honor Roll awards for meeting criteria that reduces stroke patients' treatment time and using up-to-date, evidence-based care for stroke patients with type 2 diabetes.

Sanford Bismarck also received the AHA’s Stroke Gold Plus: Elite Honor Roll and AHA’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards for meeting criteria impacting stroke patients' health and using up-to-date, evidence-based care for stroke patients with type 2 diabetes.